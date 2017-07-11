You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Xzh

— Six Marines and a sailor from Camp Lejenue were among the 16 people killed when a military plane crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi Monday, Marine Corps officials said Tuesday.

Leflore County, Miss., Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a briefing late Monday that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta. A witness said some bodies were found more than a mile from the crash site.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no details. The KC-130 is used as a refueling tanker.

Though the KC-130 refueling tanker took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Marine Capt. John Roberts said the plane was under the command of the 4th Marine Air Wing, which is part of the Marine Forces Reserve headquartered in New Orleans.

The aircraft was transporting the group for routine small unit pre-deployment training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.

All seven from Camp Lejeune were members of the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, officials said.

The identities of the deceased were being withheld to allow time for notification of their next of kin.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire MARSOC family at this time," the Marine Corps Special Operations Command chief of staff said in a statement. "The incredible demands of this dangerous and demanding calling forge some of the tightest unit and family bonds found in the U.S. military. This loss impacts us all."

Officials did not release information on what caused the crash.

In 2015, seven Marines from the same battalion were killed during a training accident when the Louisiana National Guard helicopter they were in crashed off the coast of Florida.