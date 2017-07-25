You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The U.S. Department of Justice charged six people in connection to a $3 million debt collection scheme that operated out of Charlotte.

U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose said in a news release that the "individuals charged (on Friday) used intimidation, threats, and lies, including posing as lawyers and law enforcement, to scare victims into paying often non-existent debts."

John Wayne Perry, Jr. 36; Rhonda Renee Scott, 52; Timothy Scott, Jr., 51; Paris Jontue Taylor, 37; and Rayshawn Lamont Tyler, 42, all of Charlotte, were charged with mail and wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Perry, Taylor and Tyler are also each charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy.

In a related case, Miranda Bailey, 29, of Charlotte, is charged separately with one count of wire fraud and mail fraud conspiracy.

The people charged operated the fake debt collection company, at times called RJ Financial, from at least Jan. 2013 to Nov. 2014, according to the release. RJ Financial allegedly defrauded thousands of people across the United States.