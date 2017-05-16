You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— New technologies like self-driving cars and self-aware appliances connected to the internet, require a faster connection. A bill, currently in the state House, would make it easier for providers to build towers needed to establish a 5G connection.

5G technology could help local leaders make the leap from smart phones to smart cities. The screaming-fast cellular platform of the future has the potential to link municipal services together, making them more efficient and easier to use.

"That will deliver things such as better and cheaper water services, better flood monitoring, better traffic monitoring," Dan Ault, Cary's assistant town manager said.

Ault said 5G would help to power driverless cars, but to do it, wireless providers need access.

Instead of building bigger towers, providers said 5G relies on millions of small cell towers. Right now, cellular data providers are lobbying the state for permission to install the towers on public rights of way.

" As soon as you move into the right of way, you join the water, sewer, gas, electricity, transportation," Ault said. "Maximizing public benefit should be where we start from and then work back from."

Telecommunications consultant Rusty Monrow said the bill being considered by lawmakers is heavily weighted in favor of providers, not communities.

"It gives them the authority as long as they are in the right of way to effectively put them wherever they want," Monroe said. "98 percent of these communities are not going to know how to deal with the issue."

CTIA, which represents wireless providers and supports the bill, said providers are ready to invest $362 million in Raleigh to deploy 5G. They say while local governments would retain some regulatory power, a statewide system would ensure a faster rollout of the service as cities and states compete for high-tech jobs and resources.

A House committee will consider the bill later this week. 5G is expected to roll out in 2020.

Cary town leaders said they would like to see the bill include a partnership between cities and wireless providers.