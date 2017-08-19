You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning on N.C. Highway 55 in Wake County.

Authorities said Drexel Nathaniel Griffin, 57, of Fuquay-Varina, was walking north west on the shoulder of Highway 55 near Holly Springs at about 4 a.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Forerunner driven by Brandon Hawkins.

Griffin had crossed the roadway and was walking to the median when he was struck, according to Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash and Hawkins will not be charged.