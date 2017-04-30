You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 56-year-old man died Saturday night when he crashed his car on Creedmoor Road near Falls Lake.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Charles Bentley Parker crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road and crashed into some trees. Parker was found unconscious when EMS arrived.

Emergency responders performed CPR, but Parker was pronounced dead.

Troopers did not know the cause of the crash but said alcohol and speed were not factors.