— It’s been nearly one year since Hurricane Matthew devastated the Town of Princeville, and a new project is intended to make the town more resilient during the next flood.

Hurricane Matthew marked the second time in less than 20 years that a flood wiped out the town, and design teams are in the process of creating several concepts for what Princeville could look like in the future as the community rebuilds.

The plans revolve around a 52-acre plot of land about 2 miles from downtown Princeville that the state plans to buy.

The new land could include homes, businesses, public facilities and open space but, according to Gavin Smith, a University of North Carolina professor who helped organize the project, they do not plan to replace Princeville.

“Just to be clear, it is not about moving the entire town, and the old town will remain. It is a matter of thinking through how they can expand their borders to places less vulnerable, at the same time respecting the significant deep history of Princeville,” Smith said.

Tuesday was the final day of a five-day workshop where planners, engineers and architects worked with town residents and leaders on what the new addition to Princeville will look like. At a Tuesday night meeting, the final three options for the project will be presented.

Ultimately, the people of Princeville will decide what to do with the new plans.