— A 5-year-old girl died and her brother and sister were hurt Wednesday morning in a crash near Broadway, authorities said Thursday.

A 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was southbound on Mount Pisgah Church Road near McArthur Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and traveled off the right side of the road, authorities said. The car struck a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole, they said.

Kamariya Long, of Broadway, died at the scene.

"She was loving, talkative, [brought] joy to you on your worst day, made you smile, very caring," said her mother, Chasity Petty.

Kamariya was supposed to start kindergarten Friday at Broadway Elementary School, Petty said. Lee County Schools officials said counselors would be at the school Friday to help students and faculty cope.

Four-year-old Treasure Long, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, where she was listed in serious condition. Tommy Long Jr., 12, suffered minor injuries, as did the driver, Bernadette Walker, 57, of Broadway, who is a friend of the children's father.

Petty said Treasure is doing a lot of smiling to mask her pain.

Authorities said none of those in the car was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.