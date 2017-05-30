5-year-old drowns in apartment pool in central NC
Posted 11 minutes ago
Statesville, N.C. — A 5-year-old boy drowned Monday in a pool at an apartment complex in Statesville.
According to WCNC, the boy's father stepped away from the pool for a moment and returned to find others in the crowded facility performing CPR on the boy.
The incident happened at a complex off Signal Hill Drive in Statesville.
Monday's drowning comes after two central NC deaths last week.
A Clayton toddler died Thursday after falling into a pond, and a 2-year-old died in Hope Mills after drowning in a backyard pool.
