— A 5-year-old boy drowned Monday in a pool at an apartment complex in Statesville.

According to WCNC, the boy's father stepped away from the pool for a moment and returned to find others in the crowded facility performing CPR on the boy.

The incident happened at a complex off Signal Hill Drive in Statesville.

Monday's drowning comes after two central NC deaths last week.

A Clayton toddler died Thursday after falling into a pond, and a 2-year-old died in Hope Mills after drowning in a backyard pool.