— A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was among several people wounded early Wednesday in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Here are the five things to know about the incident:

Shooting reported during early morning hours

The Alexandria Police Department responded to Eugene Simpson Stadium Park shortly after 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, Alexandria police, along with members of the Congressional security detail, engaged the shooting suspect and provided aide to those injured.

Members of Congress practicing for charity event

For most people, their first thought upon hearing of the shootings at a baseball practice for Congressional Republicans went something like this: Why are members of Congress on a baseball diamond at 7 am on a weekday?

The answer is the Congressional Baseball Game, a tradition among lawmakers going back to the early part of the 20th century.

The game began in 1909 by Rep. John Tener of Pennsylvania, who once played pro baseball for the Baltimore Orioles, among other teams.

Dozens of shots fired during exchange between police, gunman

Witnesses at the scene described the chaos, saying there were dozens of shots fired. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said he and others went into a dugout at the stadium to take over when shots rang out.

Suspect in DC shooting dead, Trump says

President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Capitol Police officers injured, but expected to be OK

U.S. Capitol Police say the officers wounded while responding to the shooting of a congressman are expected to survive.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said during a news conference Wednesday that the officers wounded are in good condition and had injuries not considered life-threatening. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Trump weighs in on Twitter

Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by the news of the shooting.

The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."

He adds, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

A witness who was nearby told reporters the scene was chaotic as police responded.