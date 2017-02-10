Local News
5 suffer smoke inhalation during early morning Stem house fire
Posted 7:49 a.m. today
Updated 8:40 a.m. today
Stem, N.C. — Five people were injured early Friday morning when a home caught fire near Stem.
The Granville County home ignited around 5:30 a.m., according to officials.
The five people, including a boy, two girls, a mother and grandmother, suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, and the boy had a minor burn on his hand.
Authorities believe the fire started in the living room.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.