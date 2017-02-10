Local News

5 suffer smoke inhalation during early morning Stem house fire

Posted 7:49 a.m. today
Updated 8:40 a.m. today

Stem, N.C. — Five people were injured early Friday morning when a home caught fire near Stem.

The Granville County home ignited around 5:30 a.m., according to officials.

The five people, including a boy, two girls, a mother and grandmother, suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, and the boy had a minor burn on his hand.

Authorities believe the fire started in the living room.

