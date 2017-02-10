You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 7:49 a.m. today Updated 8:40 a.m. today

— Five people were injured early Friday morning when a home caught fire near Stem.

The Granville County home ignited around 5:30 a.m., according to officials.

The five people, including a boy, two girls, a mother and grandmother, suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, and the boy had a minor burn on his hand.

Authorities believe the fire started in the living room.