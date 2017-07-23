You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18dwK

— The Coast Guard rescued five people from the water about eight miles off Topsail Island on Sunday.

Officials said a 19-foot boat with five people aboard started taking on water around 10 a.m. before it capsized, dumping the entire group into the water. Three of the people were wearing life jackets, and two were sitting on the capsized boat’s hull.

Air and water crews responded and pulled all people from the water within an hour.

“This is a perfect example of how vital it is to not only make sure you have life jackets on board, but also that they are readily available in case of an emergency,” said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina command duty officer for the case.