— First responders say five people were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

Gaston County EMS responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 Belmont.

First responders said six vehicles were involved in the accident. Of the five injured patients, three were transported to CMC and two were rushed to CaroMont Health in Gastonia.

I-85 South was closed near Belmont and was expected to reopen at about 6 p.m.

