4th man arrested in connection to Christopher Cole Thomas case
Posted 9:57 a.m. today
Updated 11 minutes ago
Benson, N.C. — Authorities on Tuesday said a fourth man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a man in Johnston County.
Christopher Cole Thomas was on his way from Minnesota to Florida when he was reported missing on Nov. 25. Friends said he pulled off Interstate 95, got out of the car near North Elm and East Morgan streets in Benson and disappeared.
Authorities identified the man arrested as Jeremy Carpenter. Carpenter was arrested in Minnesota and is being held, pending the extradition process.
He was charged with four counts of obstruction of justice and one count of felony concealment of a death. He was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.
Three people were charged last week with one count each of felony concealment of a death in connection to the case.
Janet Ghumri Jul 25, 11:07 a.m.
Whatever this boy (young man) was 'into' is not my business, but a family is living daily with his disappearance, for that they have my prayers. I was hoping another family wouldn't have to deal with the death of a child. Now there's at least 5 young men, who have sacrificed so much of their young lives over this. These families will suffer over what has happened forever. In the drug world (if that is proven to be The cause) the dealers don't care, but the families do. At least let the Thomas family have some closure and bury their baby with dignity. So sad all around.