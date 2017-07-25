You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities on Tuesday said a fourth man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a man in Johnston County.

Christopher Cole Thomas was on his way from Minnesota to Florida when he was reported missing on Nov. 25. Friends said he pulled off Interstate 95, got out of the car near North Elm and East Morgan streets in Benson and disappeared.

Authorities identified the man arrested as Jeremy Carpenter. Carpenter was arrested in Minnesota and is being held, pending the extradition process.

He was charged with four counts of obstruction of justice and one count of felony concealment of a death. He was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

Three people were charged last week with one count each of felony concealment of a death in connection to the case.