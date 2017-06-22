You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Mecklenburg County, Virginia deputies found 47-year-old Earl Finch's body at an abandoned building near Lake Gaston Wednesday.

His abandoned car was found days earlier off Interstate 85.

He was last seen in Bracey, Virginia on June 16.

Finch, who was affectionately known as Tommy to many, loved animals and spent more than six years working working at the Tar River Veterinary Hospital in Franklinton.

His niece Hailee Finch said her Uncle would often call the animals his children.

Dr. Elyse Goldman at the hospital said Finch was gentle and good with the animals.

Finch lived in Garner until January. The last time anyone in Garner saw him was earlier this month, when he came by to pick up his things.

Another friend, who saw Finch a week ago, said he was relaxed, talkative and in good spirits.

Finch's death remains under investigation. An autopsy will help determine a cause of death.