45-year-old man shot during Garner robbery

Posted A minute ago

Raleigh, N.C. — A 45-year-old man was shot during a robbery in a Garner parking lot, police said.

The shooting happened at 234 Lennoxplace Circle, according to the Garner Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he was awake and talking.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

