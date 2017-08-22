You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was seriously injured following a Tuesday night shooting in Durham.

Durham police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Humphrey Street just before 10:45 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said no suspects were in custody.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.