Local News
45-year-old man seriously injured in Durham shooting
Posted 11:51 p.m. yesterday
Durham County, N.C. — A man was seriously injured following a Tuesday night shooting in Durham.
Durham police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Humphrey Street just before 10:45 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police said no suspects were in custody.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
