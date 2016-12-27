Local News
43-year-old pedestrian killed by car in Raleigh was not in crosswalk, police said
Posted 7:26 p.m. yesterday
Updated 19 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A 43-year-old woman walking across a Raleigh street died Tuesday night when she was struck by a passing car, police said.
The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Bland Road and Ollie Street, authorities said. The woman was trying to cross Bland Road but was not in a designated crosswalk.
A 62-year-old woman driving a Honda sedan hit the woman who was walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.
The pedestrian's identity was not released.
No charges have been filed.
