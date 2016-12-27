You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 43-year-old woman walking across a Raleigh street died Tuesday night when she was struck by a passing car, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Bland Road and Ollie Street, authorities said. The woman was trying to cross Bland Road but was not in a designated crosswalk.

A 62-year-old woman driving a Honda sedan hit the woman who was walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian's identity was not released.

No charges have been filed.