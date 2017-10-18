4 seriously injured in Johnston County crash
Posted 11:21 p.m. yesterday
Four Oaks, N.C. — Johnston County authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people Wednesday night.
Authorities said a driver crossed the center line on Lassiter Road near Reed Creek Road in Four Oaks. The car sideswiped several other vehicles before landing in a ditch, authorities said.
Four people were taken to WakeMed for treatment and authorities said at least one person sustained life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled from the scene but was later arrested.
Authorities said the driver was likely impaired.Johnston County authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people Wednesday night.
Authorities said a driver crossed the center line on Lassiter Road near Reed Creek Road in Four Oaks. The car sideswiped several other vehicles before landing in a ditch, authorities said.
Four people were taken to WakeMed for treatment and authorities said at least one person sustained life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled from the scene but was later arrested.
Authorities said the driver was likely impaired.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.