You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19ReI

— Johnston County authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people Wednesday night.

Authorities said a driver crossed the center line on Lassiter Road near Reed Creek Road in Four Oaks. The car sideswiped several other vehicles before landing in a ditch, authorities said.

Four people were taken to WakeMed for treatment and authorities said at least one person sustained life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled from the scene but was later arrested.

Authorities said the driver was likely impaired.Johnston County authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people Wednesday night.

Authorities said a driver crossed the center line on Lassiter Road near Reed Creek Road in Four Oaks. The car sideswiped several other vehicles before landing in a ditch, authorities said.

Four people were taken to WakeMed for treatment and authorities said at least one person sustained life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled from the scene but was later arrested.

Authorities said the driver was likely impaired.