4 arrested in brawl at Fayetteville Chuck E. Cheese's
Posted 11:35 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Chuck E. Cheese's bills itself as the place "where a kid can be a kid," but some adults certainly weren't acting like adults over the weekend at one of the chain's arcades in Fayetteville.
Police responded to a Chuck E. Cheese's at 511 McPherson Church Road at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after several people called 911 to report a brawl.
Officers determined that a verbal altercation between two people escalated into a fight and that several people joined in, police said. One person sustained minor injuries.
Gary Gatlin, 47, Geremiah Gatlin, 26, and Audrey Gatlin, 28, all of the 800 block of Water Tower Road in Orrum, and La’Trell McDougald, 29, of the 1100 block of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, were charged with simple assault in the case and were released on bond.
