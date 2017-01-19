Local News
38-year-old Godwin woman missing since Sunday, officials say
Posted 9:34 a.m. today
Godwin, N.C. — The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.
Maria Ventura-Cruz, of 2960 Hayes Mill Road, Godwin, was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 16, according to the sheriff's office. She was last seen on Jan. 15 around 7 p.m.
Authorities are investigating and have not ruled out criminal misconduct.
Anyone with information on Ventura-Cruz should call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at 910-592-4141.
