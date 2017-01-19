You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Maria Ventura-Cruz, of 2960 Hayes Mill Road, Godwin, was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 16, according to the sheriff's office. She was last seen on Jan. 15 around 7 p.m.

Authorities are investigating and have not ruled out criminal misconduct.

Anyone with information on Ventura-Cruz should call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at 910-592-4141.