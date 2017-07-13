You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 37-year-old Cary man was arrested Thursday and charged with statutory rape of a child.

John Anton Parulski, of 215 Bald Eagle Lane, was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.