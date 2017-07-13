Local News
37-year-old Cary man charged with statutory rape
Posted 11:54 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:55 p.m. yesterday
Cary, N.C. — A 37-year-old Cary man was arrested Thursday and charged with statutory rape of a child.
John Anton Parulski, of 215 Bald Eagle Lane, was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child.
He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
