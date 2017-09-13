Local News
36-year-old Raleigh man charged with sex offenses against child
Posted 4 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Police charged a Raleigh man with multiple sex offenses involving a 12-year-old child, according to an arrest warrant.
Jamil Hassan Lewis, 36, was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child. He was jailed under a $1 million bond.
An arrest warrant obtained by WRAL News said Lewis had sex and engaged in sexual acts with the child. The alleged incident happened between March and June 2017.
