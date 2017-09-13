You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1965e

— Police charged a Raleigh man with multiple sex offenses involving a 12-year-old child, according to an arrest warrant.

Jamil Hassan Lewis, 36, was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child. He was jailed under a $1 million bond.

An arrest warrant obtained by WRAL News said Lewis had sex and engaged in sexual acts with the child. The alleged incident happened between March and June 2017.