— Police charged a 35-year-old man with multiple sex crimes against a child for offenses that occurred earlier this month.

Kirk Peter Jhagroo, of the 5700 block of Pepperbush Drive, was charged with sexual activity by a substitute parent, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and crimes against nature, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Jhagroo was jailed under a $600,000 secured bond.

Police said the offenses happened on Jan. 7 and involved a victim who was 15 years old.