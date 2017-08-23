You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was charged with misuse of 911 after a reported hostage situation in Nash County turned out to be untrue.

Brandon Medina, chief deputy with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency received a report Wednesday evening that a person had been shot in the chest inside a home on Overlook Drive and a gunman was holding people hostage inside.

Several agencies, including a SWAT team, responded to the scene and 30 homes were evacuated as a precaution.

‘It affected all the neighbors that are standing out here. We had to evacuate everybody out for their safety. It’s just a precaution because you never know what you’re going to walk in to,” Medina said.

Investigators eventually determined that the call was a hoax but did not know the reason why the false call was placed.

“We respond to calls like that. We don’t hesitate to call everybody we can, so we activated our special response team,” Medina said. “We take every precaution, especially after what happened in Halifax County. We’re going to come and respond appropriately.”

On Monday, four senior citizens were found dead in a Halifax County home after a home invasion. A $13,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.