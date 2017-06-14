You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night after a two-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded around 11:18 p.m. to the intersection of Raeford and Strickland Bridge roads after the cars crashed. Police said a a car driven by 18-year-old Jasmine M. Harrell, of Raeford, and another driven by Christopher N. Crowder, 37, of Fayetteville, entered the intersection at the same time.

Police did not say if one driver was at fault.

Both drivers were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and were listed in fair condition, police said. A 3-year-old child in Crowder's car was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition and was later transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Raeford Road was closed for a few hours overnight.

The names of the people involved were not released.