— A North Carolina woman and three-time cancer survivor who ran her first marathon at age 76 has died.

Harriette Thompson died Monday at age 94. Brenneman Thompson said his mother had been in hospice care after she was injured in a fall on Oct. 6 as she delivered gifts at a retirement community.

The grandmother of 10 gained attention in 2015 when, at age 92, she set a world-record finish at the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon with a time of 7 hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds. She ran her last race, a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) event, in Charlotte in August.

A celebration of Thompson's life is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Myers Park Methodist Church.