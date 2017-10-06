3 soldiers killed in Niger assigned to Fort Bragg, Defense Department says
Posted 34 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago
Fort Bragg, N.C. — The three soldiers killed Wednesday in an attack in southwest Niger were assigned to Fort Bragg, the U.S. Department of Defense said Friday.
The soldiers were part of a mission to train, advise and assist troops in the African nation. They were attacked by hostile fire while on a reconnaissance patrol.
All three were assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne).
The department identified the three as:
–Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.
–Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio
–Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.