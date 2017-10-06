You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The three soldiers killed Wednesday in an attack in southwest Niger were assigned to Fort Bragg, the U.S. Department of Defense said Friday.

The soldiers were part of a mission to train, advise and assist troops in the African nation. They were attacked by hostile fire while on a reconnaissance patrol.

All three were assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne).

The department identified the three as:

–Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.

–Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio

–Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga.