— Authorities are investigating after three men sustained gunshot wounds Saturday night in Durham.

Durham police said they responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive just before 8:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound to his upper leg.

Soon after, a 19-year-old and 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds to their lower extremities. Investigators believe these men were also wounded on Meriwether Drive.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.