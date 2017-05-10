You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three children and two adults from Wendell were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

A charcoal grill in the home on Fox Run Drive began to fill it with the gas, authorities said.

Authorities said their injuries were not serious, but the outcome could have been much worse if it had been detected later in the morning.

The incident was ruled accidental.