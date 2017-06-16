You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Lb6

— Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Sharpsburg, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sharpe Road. Police said a burgundy Toyota Avalon with tinted windows pulled up next to another vehicle, and someone inside the Toyota began shooting.

Two men and one woman, who were all about 18 years old, were inside the other vehicle. Police said they were injured by bullet fragments.

One man and the woman had minor injuries, and the other man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.