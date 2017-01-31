Argument leads to shooting outside Raleigh home
Posted 4:52 p.m. today
Updated 27 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said that three people sustained non-life threatening injures after a shooting in the 1000 block of Addison Place at about 3:30 p.m.
One witness told WRAL News that he heard several shots in quick succession and saw a person lying in the driveway of a nearby home.
A woman who identified herself to WRAL News as the mother of two of the victims said the shooting was the result of a bullying situation that led to an argument over access to a local park. She said her sons are 16 and 21 and the third victim was her 19-year-old nephew.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.