— Raleigh police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said that three people sustained non-life threatening injures after a shooting in the 1000 block of Addison Place at about 3:30 p.m.

One witness told WRAL News that he heard several shots in quick succession and saw a person lying in the driveway of a nearby home.

A woman who identified herself to WRAL News as the mother of two of the victims said the shooting was the result of a bullying situation that led to an argument over access to a local park. She said her sons are 16 and 21 and the third victim was her 19-year-old nephew.