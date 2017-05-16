  • Weather

    8 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston County. Details

Local News

3 injured in Johnston County rollover wreck, troopers say

Posted 15 minutes ago

Three people on the way home from the hospital were injured early Tuesday morning when their SUV rolled over in Johnston County.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Selma, N.C. — Three people on the way home from the hospital were injured early Tuesday morning when their SUV rolled over in Johnston County.

Troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the family was driving on N.C. Highway 39 north of Selma when the driver lost control and drove into a driveway culvert. The SUV flipped, pinning one of the passengers, troopers said.

Rescue crews cut two people from the car.

One person was airlifted to WakeMed and the other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the people were identified.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all