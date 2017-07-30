You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hQW

— Three people were injured early Sunday morning following an aggravated assault in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police said officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a Waffle House 790 North Wesleyan Blvd. at about 2:30 a.m. By time officers arrived, the situation had escalated into an aggravated assault, police said.

During the altercation, three people were injured and left the scene. Officers were later called to two separate locations where two of the injured people were treated and transported to UNC Nash Hospital, police said.

Authorities said a third person was taken to UNC Nash Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act.

Anybody with information is asked to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.