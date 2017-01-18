You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police officers swarmed Laymans Chapel Road in Durham on Wednesday morning after three men were injured in a shootout.

Durham police said officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 4500 block of Laymans Chapel Road after the shooting. Officials said a resident of a home in the area was shot but fired back, hitting two other men.

The two men were taken to Duke Regional Hospital after the shooting. The severity of their injuries was not released.

None of the men were identified.