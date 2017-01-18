Local News
3 injured during shootout in Durham neighborhood, police say
Posted 11:43 a.m. today
Updated 12:37 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Police officers swarmed Laymans Chapel Road in Durham on Wednesday morning after three men were injured in a shootout.
Durham police said officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 4500 block of Laymans Chapel Road after the shooting. Officials said a resident of a home in the area was shot but fired back, hitting two other men.
The two men were taken to Duke Regional Hospital after the shooting. The severity of their injuries was not released.
None of the men were identified.
