3 charged with shooting deaths at Fayetteville restaurant

Posted 7:41 a.m. today

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police arrested three men, including two active-duty Army soldiers, in connection to the deaths of two men who were shot in the parking lot of a Fayetteville restaurant.

Ferris Brown, Javier Johnson and Daivon Chambers were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. All three were jailed without bond.

Brown, 20, and Johnson, 19, are both active duty soldiers, police said. Chambers, 19, is from Fayetteville.

The charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 5 in the parking lot at the Smokey Bones Restaurant at 1891 Skibo Road.

Dareon Tyrese Cook, 18, and Jonathan D. Goodman, 32, died after being shot.

  • Jerry Sawyer Sep 16, 8:23 a.m.
    Well the €£#¥&@ in Fayetteville are trying to copy cat Durham. But they have a long way to go. So sad.