— The family of a woman who was murdered in Durham on Friday night say they want the men responsible to receive the death penalty.

"I pray to God they get the death penalty," said Lazayrea Smith, Tequila Smith's daughter. "Because at the end of the day they killed our mom. We don't get her back."

The family and friends of 36-year-old Tequila Smith filled a Durham courtroom on Monday as the men charged in her death made their first appearance.

Smith was found shot to death shortly after 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Umstead St.

Police later arrested and charged three men in connection to the murder. Jamal Shamsuddeen, 23, Aquan Pitts, 24, and Mustafa Magwood, 20, each face one count of first-degree murder.

Lazayrea Smith, 16, said she and her three siblings they lost their father in a shooting a few years ago. Now, they are orphans.

"We have each other. That's all that matters,” Smith said. “My brother is in prison but he is getting out soon...we all just have to step up for our little siblings."

The three suspects are due back in court on Oct. 16. They are currently being held without bond.