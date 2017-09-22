3 charged with murder of 36-year-old Durham woman
Posted 11:12 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:09 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police on Saturday charged three men with the murder of a 36-year-old woman who was found shot Friday night.
Officers were dispatched on Friday shortly after 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Umstead St. Police located a deceased woman, identified as Tequila Smith, of Durham, outside on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police later arrested and charged three men in connection to the murder: Jamal Shamsuddeen, 23, Aquan Pitts, 24, and Mustafa Magwood, 20. All three were charged with murder, police said.
Shamsuddeen and Magwood were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities are investigating how the two men were shot.
