3 charged with murder of 36-year-old Durham woman

Posted 11:12 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:09 a.m. today

Mustafa Magwood, left, Jamal Shamsuddeen, center, and Aquan Pitts, right.

Durham, N.C. — Durham police on Saturday charged three men with the murder of a 36-year-old woman who was found shot Friday night.

Officers were dispatched on Friday shortly after 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Umstead St. Police located a deceased woman, identified as Tequila Smith, of Durham, outside on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police later arrested and charged three men in connection to the murder: Jamal Shamsuddeen, 23, Aquan Pitts, 24, and Mustafa Magwood, 20. All three were charged with murder, police said.

Shamsuddeen and Magwood were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities are investigating how the two men were shot.

