— Three people were charged Monday in connection with the disappearance of Christopher Cole Thomas.

Thomas, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25. Two friends said he was driving home to Florida for Thanksgiving dinner from a job in Minnesota when he pulled off Interstate 95, hopped out of the car near North Elm and East Morgan streets in Benson and vanished.

One month later, investigators learned that Thomas had been involved in a drug deal before his disappearance. The two men who were with Thomas confirmed to authorities that they had purchased methamphetamine from an acquaintance. After the deal, they said, Thomas became paranoid and started driving erratically before he stopped the car in Benson and ran off.

Last week, investigators from the Benson Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation presented the findings of an investigation into Thomas’ disappearance to a grand jury, who handed down multiple indictments.

Julian Valles Jr, 34, of Dudley, Anthony Ridell James Jr. 26, of Mt. Olive, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr, 27, of Mount Olive, were charged with one count each of felony concealment of a death.

Additionally, Valles was charged with three counts of felony obstruction of justice and James was charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice.

All three were being held at the Johnston County Jail Monday night. Valles was being held under $750,000 secured bond, DeLeon under $1,000,000 secured bond and James under $350,000 secured bond.

Authorities said no further information about the indictments would be released, due to court proceedings and an ongoing investigation.