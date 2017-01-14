You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police arrested and charged three Rocky Mount men with the murder of a 43-year-old Wilson man.

Wilson officers were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday to 112 Hines St. in response to a call about a person suffering from severe lacerations. Responding officers found Stephanick Timothy Jones, who was taken to Wilson Medical and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

On Thursday afternoon, while Jones was in the hospital, Wilson police also responded to a break-in at Jones' apartment on Lipscomb Road.

Jones underwent surgery for the injuries on Wednesday but remained in critical condition until he died on Friday afternoon.

Police charged three men with Jones' murder:

Matthew Joseph Taylor, 19, and Robert Earl McDonald, 22, were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary.

Elijah Joshua Woodie, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilson police said they are still investigating the murder and expect to arrest additional suspects in the future.