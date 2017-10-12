You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three people were charged Thursday in connection with two dozen vehicle break-ins in the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center parking lot earlier this month, Fayetteville police said.

Authorities said 10 cars were burglarized at about 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 5. Items stolen included a handgun, money, small electronic items and a purse.

A second string of break-ins occurred at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 7, when officers located 14 effected cars. Police say security was at the hospital and patrolling the parking lot that morning.

Ahmad N. Shane, 17, and Joshua L. Earl, 17, were both charged with six counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, one count of felony possession of stolen goods, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods two counts of injury to personal property.

A petition for arrest has also been obtained for a juvenile charged in connection with the break-ins. Authorities did not release the charges against the juvenile because of their age.

Shane and Earl were not in custody Thursday afternoon. Anybody with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-703-1058.