— Three Fort Bragg soldiers are recovering after being injured in an attack near the Afghan capital of Kabul.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, the solders are from the 3rd Squadron, 73rd Cavalry.

Eight Afghan civilians died and 25 others were wounded in the attack, which officials said was connected to the fight against the Islamic State.

According to the paper, Spc. Brandon M. Canady and Sgt. Brent W. Sixkiller are back in the U.S. recovering.

A third soldier, Pfc. Kevin C. Williams of Yreka, Calif., remains in Afghanistan.