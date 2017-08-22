You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Four people have been charged in the Friday shooting death of a 52-year-old Fayetteville man.

Officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road at about 8:10 a.m. Friday and located the body of Alton Fitzgerald Williams.

Authorities said they believed Williams was the victim of an armed robbery before he was killed.

On Tuesday, Solomon Broady, 21, of the 1900 block of Progress Street, Jermaine Florence, 18, of the 1900 block of Progress Street, Olander Sanders Jr., 16, of the 300 block of Diana Street and Demetrius Hammonds, 25, of the 2200 block of Carbine Street were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Broady, Florence and Sanders were all arrested Tuesday but police were searching for Hammonds and are encouraging him to surrender to law enforcement.

Anybody with information regarding Williams’ death of Hammonds’ whereabouts is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-818-3468 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.