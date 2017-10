You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Five people, including two children, were seriously injured in a car crash at Rock Service Station and Pagan Roads in Raleigh.

All five victims were taken to Wake Med.

A car ran a stop sign hitting another car, according to Highway Patrol.