— The editor of a gun rights website was found dead of a gunshot to the head on a Fuquay-Varina street corner Monday.

A gun was found near the body of Robert Eugene Owens, 46, at the intersection of ​Sequoia Ridge Drive and South Judd Parkway Southwest, and police initially assumed that his death as a suicide. Fuquay-Varina Chief of Police Laura Fahnestock later described Owens' death as "suspicious," and a town spokeswoman said his body would be delivered to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Less than 10 minutes before his body was found, Owens posted an apology to Facebook.

"In the end, it turns out that I'm not strong. I'm a coward," he wrote.

Owens was the editor of Bearingarms.com, and the website published a tribute to him on Tuesday.

"In the end, all that matters is he that will be sorely missed, and the truth is that we will never know what truly happened," Jenn Jacques wrote.

According to his bio on the site, Owens was a native North Carolinian who had written about gun rights for 10 years.