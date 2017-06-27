You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a second-alarm fire at the Carol Woods Retirement Community at 750 Weaver Dairy Road.

Authorities said the fire started at about 3:45 p.m. in a fitness room that was not in a residential part of the building.

Residents were forced to evacuate their apartments and were taken away from the retirement community on buses.

Authorities said all community residents were accounted for, but there was no word on whether anybody was injured in the fire.

Authorities did not say if any apartments were damaged as a result of the fire or if residents would be able to return Tuesday night.