29-year-old man killed in Sampson County fire
Posted 32 minutes ago
Roseboro, N.C. — One person was killed Saturday morning in a barn fire in Sampson County.
Emergency units responded to a fire at 432 Corbin Road in Roseboro at about 7 a.m. and found a barn that was fully engulfed in flames.
When the fire was extinguished, emergency crews located the body of Matthew Lee Swaggert, 29, inside.
Authorities said the cause of the fire is unknown, but there were no indications of foul play.
Swaggert’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy, authorities said.
