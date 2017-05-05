You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A driver died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville, police said.

Fayetteville officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Prestige Boulevard. Police said a Buick LeSabre was making a left turn from Prestige Boulevard onto Cliffdale Road while a Cadillac Escalade was traveling on Cliffdale Road.

The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

The driver of the Buick, 29-year-old Donte Jerrell Hooper, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 45-year-old Rapheal Lamonte Johnson, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

Cliffdale Road was closed Friday morning as police investigated the crash.