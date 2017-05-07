29-year-old fatally shot in Vance County
Posted 34 minutes ago
Henderson, N.C. — A person died after a shooting on Saturday in Vance County.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Nicholas Street. They found 29-year-old Mardell Wendell Wynn with a gunshot wound. Wynn died at the scene.
An investigation is pending. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.
