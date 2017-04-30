  • Weather

    17 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Wayne, Halifax, Edgecombe, Mecklenburg, VA, and Northampton counties. Details

Local News

28-year-old man killed by SUV while walking on US-1 in Cary, police say

Posted 7:11 a.m. today
Updated 58 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Cary, N.C. — A pedestrian walking on U.S. Highway 1 in Cary died early Sunday morning after being hit by a passing vehicle.

Cary officials said police received a call from a woman who reported she hit a person while driving. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Alexander Scott Blanchard, of Cary, was walking down the middle of the road and was wearing dark clothing, police said.

The driver, who wasn't identified, was taken to WakeMed with minor injuries. There were three children in the vehicle with the driver who were taken to the hospital with her. None of the children were injured.

No charges have been filed, according to Cary officials.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all