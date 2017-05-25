27-year-old surrenders to police in connection with fatal Durham shooting
Posted 18 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A Durham man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead earlier this month.
James Edward Legg, 30, was found dead on a sidewalk along the 900 block of West Main Street just after 2 a.m. on May 13.
Ethan John Booker, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Booker was being held in the Durham County Jail.
