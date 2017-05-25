You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Durham man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead earlier this month.

James Edward Legg, 30, was found dead on a sidewalk along the 900 block of West Main Street just after 2 a.m. on May 13.

Ethan John Booker, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Booker was being held in the Durham County Jail.