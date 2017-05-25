  • Weather

    11 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert. Details

Local News

27-year-old surrenders to police in connection with fatal Durham shooting

Posted 18 minutes ago

Ethan John Booker

Durham, N.C. — A Durham man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead earlier this month.

James Edward Legg, 30, was found dead on a sidewalk along the 900 block of West Main Street just after 2 a.m. on May 13.

Ethan John Booker, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Booker was being held in the Durham County Jail.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all